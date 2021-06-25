Donald Trump Almost DIED Of COVID?! New Book Reveals How Bad It Really Got!

A new book set to be published next week is making waves right now after excerpts reveal what really went down last October, when then-President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 after months of playing down the virus and flouting safety regulations at his enormous rallies (where, we should remind everyone once again, Trump supporter and failed presidential candidate Herman Cain caught it and died).

According to the book, written by Washington Post reporters Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb, there was a legitimate concern among White House officials at the time that Trump would not survive the virus, no matter the efforts made by doctors.

Holy s**t!!!

Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History paints quite the picture of the days after The Donald was diagnosed with COVID in the midst of last year’s pandemic.

At least two people inside the White House at the time were horrified that Trump “wouldn’t make it out of Walter Reed [Medical Center] alive.” And a third person, reported as then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was reportedly “consumed with fear” that Trump would die, according to other insiders.

Fear aside, the book also fascinatingly accounts for Trump’s deteriorating condition in the days after his diagnosis.

Noting how the President “spiraled downward” while still at the White House before being transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center, the authors claim the controversial politician suffered through a spiking fever and a blood oxygen-level drop that dipped “dangerously below 90 percent.”

Aides were so worried about Trump that they appealed directly to Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, for special permission to use an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment on the POTUS. Typically, the FDA will sign off on “compassionate use” cases regarding experimental drugs when all other options have been exhausted, the book noted. But in Trump’s case aides were panicking and trying to jump the line SECRETLY to try to bring Trump back from devastating illness before anyone learned what was going on!

In an excerpt about that experimental treatment, the authors write (below):

“The White House wanted Hahn to say yes within hours. Hahn, who still did not know who the application was for, consulted career officials. ‘The FDA needs to go by the book,’ the officials insisted. Hahn relayed the message back to the White House. They kept pressing him to effectively cut corners. ‘No, we can’t do that,’ Hahn told them several times. ‘We’re talking about someone’s life. We have to actually examine the application to make sure we’re doing it safely.'”

When Hahn learned the application was for the president (!), he was “stunned” — and skeptical about whether Trump should’ve been given clearance for the experimental medication, considering he was “74 and overweight.” Yikes!

Related: Truly The Worst Kind Of People Support Donald Trump — Here’s ANOTHER Example! SMH!

Eventually, Trump did receive an eight-gram dose of two monoclonal antibodies via an IV tube, along with a dose of the antiviral drug remdesivir.

The book excerpt continued from there, delivering a real kicker at the end:

“Trump’s doctors threw everything they could at the virus all at once. His condition appeared to stabilize somewhat as the day wore on, but his doctors, still fearing he might need to go on a ventilator, decided to move him to the hospital. Perhaps now, officials thought, [Trump] would encourage Americans to wear masks and put his health and medical officials front and center in the response. Instead, Trump emerged from the experience triumphant and ever more defiant.”

Ugh.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

As Americans will no doubt recall, Trump abruptly returned to the White House on a Monday after only having just been admitted to Walter Reed three days prior. Once back home, The Donald infamously took off his mask and raised his hands to the camera, before turning around and walking into the White House despite almost certainly still being contagious.

Just absolutely crazy, wild, irresponsible s**t. But that’s Trump…

Related: Can We Talk About The Donald Trump Effect?? It’s Completely Real!!

Nightmare Scenario will be in bookstores and online outlets on June 29. Will U be reading it, Perezcious readers?!

What do U think of Trump’s ridiculous reaction to catching COVID-19?

Sound OFF with your take on all this American carnage down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN]