Meghan McCain Thinks The FBI Needs To RESCUE Britney Spears Right NOW!!

Meghan McCain has some strong feelings about Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship!

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the 36-year-old host spoke on the shocking court testimony made on Wednesday and said how it made her “absolutely sick to my stomach” to hear about Spears’ experiences.

If you didn’t hear, Britney likened her circumstances to human trafficking, and Meghan strongly agrees. She said angrily:

“By any card-carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking. She is being forced to work against her will, she is being forced to be put on medication as extreme as lithium, which could do long-term damage to her brain because she didn’t need it. She is not allowed to have agency over her body, over her reproductive rights, and she is ostensibly being kept as a slave, and working as a slave for her family and these conservators.”

In the lengthy statement, Spears heartbreakingly opened up about the abuse she’s suffered at the hands of her family for the past 13 years. The Crossroads star detailed how she’s been forced to work against her will, to take lithium, and to have an IUD despite wanting more children. She said of the traumatizing ordeal:

“I’ve lied and told the whole work I’m okay and I’m happy. … I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

With that in mind, McCain felt it’s become so bad that the FBI actually needs to intervene for the sake of Britney’s freedom right away, as she explained:

“I actually believe this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people at this very moment because these are people that could continue the abuse in real time, I think it’s that extreme.”

The TV personality then suggested that if the pop sensation wasn’t a celebrity, the legal matter would have been handled differently:

“If she were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue and should be treated as such.”

Following the episode, McCain took to Twitter to clarify how serious she was about the need for the involvement of law enforcement and her fear for what will happen to Brit if no one steps in:

“I mean this with absolute sincerity and not hyperbole – is Britney Spears safe right now? This very second. The people who did this to her are psychopaths and could very well retaliate against her for speaking out. This is a real time crisis that can’t wait for another court date.”

I mean this with absolute sincerity and not hyperbole – is Britney Spears safe right now? This very second. The people who did this to her are psychopaths and could very well retaliate against her for speaking out. This is a real time crisis that can’t wait for another court date — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 24, 2021

