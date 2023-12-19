Britney Spears Shows Off Home Gym She Burnt To A Crisp!

Britney Spears‘ memoir may be out, but that doesn’t mean she’s done reflecting on the past!

On Tuesday morning, the pop icon took to Instagram to reflect on a harrowing fire that ruined her home gym back in 2020! And it looks super intense!!!

The 42-year-old shared a spooky snap of her former fitness area — which was burnt to a CRISP!! Dumbbells, kettlebells, and other weights could be seen lying near a damaged mirror as everything was covered in a heavy layer of dust. In the caption, she mused:

“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 !!!”

A treadmill and an exercise bike or elliptical seemed to survive the fire in the background.

Ch-ch-check it out:

Wow! She could’ve gotten seriously hurt if she was in there — or if she hadn’t spotted the fire before she did!

If you don’t know, Britney first opened up about this house fire back in April 2020 when she revealed on the ‘gram that it was all due to a candle. Yeesh! Calling it an accident, the Crossroads alum said:

“yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt . Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!”

She elaborated in the video:

“I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and … yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.”

Whoa. Such a good reminder to be extremely careful with candles! She’s so lucky this wasn’t worse! Wonder why it’s on her mind now…

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

