Adrienne Bailon Hilariously Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Comment!

Adrienne Bailon had the best reaction to being accused of getting plastic surgery!

The 40-year-old television personality took to Instagram last week to show off several bikini looks she rocked during vacation with her family. And she looked absolutely stunning! Check out the video (below):

Related: Adriana Lima Was ‘Shocked’ When She Saw Those Red Carpet Pics!

Wow!!! Most commenters, of course, gave her a ton of compliments — even Khloé Kardashian, whose brother Adrienne dated a decade and a half ago, dropped multiple heart-eye emojis in reaction to the video. But there’s always a bad apple. One person did decide to bring the positive energy in the comments section down — by accusing her of getting plastic surgery:

“Wow, you have a great surgeon.”

Jeez. Instead of ignoring the remark, though, Adrienne clapped back cleverly! She called the plastic surgery accusation the “greatest compliment.” Why? She explained:

“Wow … this is the greatest compliment. My surgeon is @nyricanmama .”

That account she tagged? That ain’t no surgeon — that’s her mother, Nilda Felix! She’s saying she got her looks from her momma!

Yes, girl! See the response (below):

Fans praised The Cheetah Girls alum for her epic reaction, saying:

“these people are really mad because you look so amazing?!? The hate is embarrassing. You look beautiful, and your curves are ” “The greatest clap back” “@adriennebailon best comment ever”

And in a shocking twist, the critic returned to the comments and apologized! They wrote:

“I apologize, it’s such a typical thing for celebrities that I assumed this was the case. Again I apologize and God bless.”

At least this person took the time to apologize! Reactions to the clapback, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Adrienne Bailon/Instagram]