Oh Snap! Britney Spears Throws Elbows With Justin Timberlake Diss!

Britney Spears is calling out Justin Timberlake!

Perezcious readers know that the pop sensation wrote a lot about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend in her memoir The Woman In Me – and what she had to say about him didn’t paint him in the best light! For instance, she slammed his breakup anthem Cry Me A River for making her appear like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.” Oof.

After facing backlash due to the book, many have wondered if Justin would remove the track entirely from his performance set list moving forward. Spoiler alert — he didn’t! Instead, the 42-year-old performed the song on the opening night at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on Thursday night! But he did say before the performance:

“No disrespect!”

Really? This is how he’s going to first comment on the memoir, filled with some serious allegations against him? By trying to downplay it? Ugh, Justin…

Shortly after the shady performance, sources first claimed Brit appreciated “his acknowledgment of” the disrespectful song. However, the 42-year-old singer doesn’t actually seem too happy about Justin’s snarky remark! She took to Instagram to clap back at him by claiming he used to cry when she beat him at basketball — but “no disrespect!” Britney wrote alongside a cryptic video:

“Oh Jesus Christ, the stories … I could tell on the set of this one !!! There’s always more to the story and that’s not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat … 2 different version videos were shot for this song … most boys say ‘OH I’M SHOOK’ !!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry … no disrespect !!!”

DAMN!!! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

While Britney doesn’t mention Justin by name, there is no denying this was directed at him based on her “no disrespect” mention. She was heated and did not hesitate to fire back at him! No one can blame her for feeling a tad upset at Justin right now.

He reportedly “never called her personally or reached out to her personally to apologize” for what happened during and following their relationship — even after the book dropped. And instead of acknowledging and apologizing for the hurt he caused, the Palmer actor pulled this stunt? It’s no wonder she threw some shade of her own!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

