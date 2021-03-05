Kim Kardashian Reacts To Britney Spears Doc & Vicious Media Attention: 'It Can Really Break Even The Strongest Person'

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about a very difficult time in her life — and it’s all been inspired by her own recent viewing of 2021’s shocking documentary Framing Britney Spears.

On Friday morning, the proud mother of four revealed to her followers how she finally took the time to watch the eye-opening doc, and, in Kim’s words, “it made [her] feel a lot of empathy for [Britney].”

It did more than that, too. It also made the KKW Beauty founder reminisce in a not-so-nostalgic way about the terrible, turbulent times she encountered in the media in her own past. Specifically, as Kim laid it out on her Instagram Stories on Friday morning, those tough times centered on what should have been a happy period in her life: her first pregnancy, when she was carrying now-7-year-old daughter North West to term. As you can see (below), the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was remarkably open and honest about what she went through while dealing with over-aggressive and incredibly misogynistic media attention during her pregnancy.

“No matter how public someone’s life may seem,” she cautioned, while connecting Britney’s past ordeal to her own, “no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.” And she wasn’t done there. Here’s Kim’s opener (below):

From there, she recalls the nearly nine full months she spent bringing North to term back in late 2012 and early 2013, and there aren’t a lot of pretty memories there for her — at least, not publicly.

As Kim explains (below), not only was she suffering from preeclampsia and swelling uncontrollably because of it, media attention was relentless. She was “shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories” detailing her weight gain, and making her question her own health and well-being:

Thankfully, in her case, at least, Kim was able to turn it into something positive for herself. But she’s fully aware that’s not always possible for others when the media decides to come down hard (below):

From there, the longtime reality TV star decided to do something bold — she was going to take a look back into that ugly, forgettable past and re-live her terrible experiences with nasty magazine covers and internet memes:

To do that, Kim shared more than two dozen old magazine covers on her IG Stories, all of them full of pictures of her pregnant self with nasty comments about her weight, and her health.

One after the next after the next, they seemed endless — and that was Kim’s point.

The covers never stopped. Every day, there was some new bulls**t out shaming her for being pregnant. All the big mags, with big, bold headlines about Kim’s weight gain, and her supposed unhealthy pregnancy (while not knowing all the facts), and openly pondering whether she’d ever be skinny again.

After a couple dozen of them, it just got ridiculous:

