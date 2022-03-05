Britney Spears Talks Brittany Murphy's Mysterious Death For First Time After Allegedly Fleeing 'Cursed' House Where She Died

We’ve been living for how the new, completely free Britney Spears is living, baring her soul (and everything else) on social media.

But while most of the tea she’s spilling is about her own dark past and troubled history with her family, there’s a story still waiting to come out that affected the fate of someone else: Brittany Murphy.

The Clueless star passed away back in 2009 at the tender age of 32 years old, and shockingly, while various theories have been floated, no one actually knows for sure why. It was that mysterious aspect of the case that had Britney intrigued, as she took to Instagram to post a copy of the People cover story from last October reviewing everything we know about the case. She wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post:

“I saw this online today …. is anybody else curious ??? She died at 32 … HMMMMMMMMMMM … JUST SAYING !!!! Psss I know it was a while ago but come on …they are STILL INVESTIGATING !!!!”

Britney has more reason to be obsessed with the investigation than the rest of us. Why? She lived in the same house where Brittany died!

In case you haven’t heard this story, Julianne Kaye, Britney’s makeup artist in the early 2000s, revealed it on the We Need To Talk About Britney podcast about a year ago. Speaking about the spooky history behind the house the Toxic singer once shared with Justin Timberlake, Julianne explained:

“She had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I’m just gonna say this is really weird. She had the place on Sunset Plaza. She calls me… I had my friend do reiki healing on her, he had come up, I guess she’d had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in.”

Bad spirits. Yep. Britney’s Hollywood mansion was HAUNTED! The celeb makeup artist relayed what she’d been told by Brit:

“And it was like a male and a female, and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs, or something crazy.”

Angry spirits?

This gets truly chilling when you realize this is the same home that eventually would be owned by Brittany Murphy, the one in which she AND her husband would mysteriously die.

Yeah. Brittany passed in December 2009, and the coroner said it was untreated pneumonia, combined with anemia and a mix of prescription pain pills and over-the-counter cold medicine. A believable enough if tragically unlikely way for a young, healthy, rich movie star to die.

But then her husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack, died of very similar circumstances just five months later. You’re telling us that same set of factors happened all over again? Pneumonia and anemia? The whole thing then becomes much less likely. When two young and healthy people die in the same place around the same time like that from new medical conditions, you look at environmental factors — and that’s exactly what many did. There was speculation for years there must have been something wrong with the home, like toxic mold. The coroner rebutted the theory and stood by the previous ruling, but no one is satisfied with any answer so far. The case has been a mystery for over a decade now.

Spooky, right?

And you can see why Britney would be invested in the case. After all, that easily could have been her in that house. She had been living there, too. If not for those scary spirits, she might have stayed — who knows what could have happened?!

As it was, the paranormal experience sent the pop star RUNNING! Julianne recalled:

“It was so bad that she left, she went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house. She goes, ‘I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy, I’m not crazy, I know what I saw, I know what I felt,’ blah blah blah. And I was like, no, I believe in that s**t, too, so it didn’t really weird me out that much. But she was very persistent about it and she put her house on the market.”

Britney wasn’t the only one! Monjack once said his wife HATED the house. Despite it being an enormous mansion with all the creature comforts one could ask for, Brittany often begged him to stay at a hotel instead.

Maybe she felt something wrong with the place, too?

In any case, we have to point out, all this Britney talk before was secondhand. She hasn’t yet opened up about the deaths or her ties to the house. The fact she’s asking about it, even briefly, proves she’s concerned, too! We hope she’ll feel comfortable enough to tell her side of the angry spirit story soon!

