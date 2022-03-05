Pete Davidson Will 'Likely' Blast Off Into Space On Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket WHEN?!

Hopefully Pete Davidson is already hard at work preparing himself for space travel, because if Jeff Bezos has anything to say about it, the comedian is going to be launched into orbit SOON!

The Amazon founder and the Saturday Night Live star have apparently been talking for a while now about the possibility of Pete climbing into Bezos’ Blue Origin spacecraft sometime in the near future to blast off into space!

Related: Gene Simmons Has A LOT Of Thoughts About Kanye’s Relentless Pursuit Of Kim!

According to Page Six, the 28-year-old funnyman has been “yearning for a ticket to space for years.” In fact, back in January, Pete and girlfriend Kim Kardashian took a quick trip over to Bezos’ Beverly Hills estate for a dinner date with Jeff and Lauren Sanchez. During the dinner, according to the outlet’s sources, Pete and Jeff talked about the SNL star “going to space in the Blue Origin New Shepard space capsule.”

Well, now things are apparently getting serious. While it’s not 100% certain that Pete will actually go to space, TMZ reports that it’s “highly likely” to happen, and the duo are right now busy “hammering out details.”

Not only that, but according to insiders, if (when) the King of Staten Island star reaches an agreement with the Amazon founder, Pete “will blast off sometime this year.”

Whoa!!!

Is Kim ready for that?! And is Pete really ready for that??

With Michael Strahan and William Shatner having already experienced the miracle of Blue Origin — along with Bezos himself, when he went up on the initial launch back in July 2021 — Pete would certainly be joining some interesting intergalactic company, that’s for sure!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Blue Origin/YouTube/Saturday Night Live/YouTube]