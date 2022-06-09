Britney Spears Is Set To Marry Sam Asghari TODAY!

It’s finally time to say “I do!”

According to multiple sources, Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are going to get married Thursday! Yes, really! The word on the street is that the pair are planning to tie the knot in an exclusive and relatively small ceremony TODAY in Los Angeles. TMZ learned the guest list includes about 100 attendees, while People’s insiders say it’s closer to 60.

Some relatives are even traveling in to see the special moment in person, including Britney’s brother Bryan. Buuut don’t think that a romantic ceremony is enough for the rest of the family to reconcile with the pop star! Jamie Spears, Lynne Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears will NOT be at the wedding, TMZ reported. No surprise there, all things considered.

So with her dad off the guest list, who’s going to give her away at the altar? That’s still undecided, according to the outlet’s sources, who added that small final details are still being worked out. We’re sure whoever it is, it’ll mean a lot to Britney! Perhaps her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would get that honor? That would be such a sweet way to include them! But we’ll have to wait and see…

One thing we can already imagine is how gorgeous Brit will look in her dress! As the Gimme More vocalist walks down the aisle getting ready to say her vows to the 28-year-old fitness trainer, she’ll be wearing a gown made by Versace, insiders told People. Amazing!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the 40-year-old documented a special visit from Donatella Versace on her Instagram back in March — so it makes total sense that she’d be the one to design the special outfit!

Other details about the ceremony have been kept under wraps, but we’d say it’s only a matter of time till we get to hear from the bride and groom themselves! On Wednesday, they took to the Princess of Pop’s IG Story in a Rolls-Royce while drinking champagne – and looking back, it seems like they could have been celebrating their milestone moment ahead. Brit’s nails were even wedding-ready, check them out (below)!

Cute!

This will be Sam’s first wedding, but Britney’s third (she was previously married to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline). It’s been nine months since the couple announced Sam dropped down on one knee with a 4-carat round-cut diamond ring designed by Forever Diamonds NY‘s jeweler Roman Malayev in September. The aspiring actor first met the celeb on the set of her Slumber Party music video back in 2016. Five months later, they reconnected and it’s been happily ever after since!

We’re so happy they’re finally embarking on this next chapter. Many congrats and here’s to an amazing wedding day! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

