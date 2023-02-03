Brittany Furlan Called Out For Mocking Pamela Anderson After Quickly Deleting Sketchy TikTok Amid Tommy Lee Drama!

Tommy Lee‘s wife is catching heat over an ill-advised (and very quickly deleted) TikTok post!

We’ve been covering the ongoing drama between the rocker’s current wife, former Vine star Brittany Furlan, and his ex Pamela Anderson. Of course, Pamela is all over the news cycle right now amid the recent release of her memoir Love, Pamela along with the much-anticipated Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story.

Both of those projects very closely examine the 55-year-old blonde bombshell’s long life in the public eye. And naturally, both of those projects touch on the former Playboy Playmate’s tumultuous and passionate time with Tommy Lee in the late 1990s.

On Thursday night, we reported how Furlan took to TikTok to calmly assure fans she was doing OK despite all the Pam-and-Tommy focus in the media right now. But maybe she’s not doing as OK as she wants us all to think?!?!

Not long after posting that calm TikTok vid claiming to be above it all — without ever mentioning Anderson by name — the 36-year-old Furlan jumped back on the social media app to throw undeniable shade!! In a video she ended up deleting minutes after she first posted it, the social media influencer can be seen making funny faces while impersonating Pam.

She wrote “Pam if I died” over the clip, and then spoofed what she thought the Canadian-born Anderson might say in response to Furlan’s hypothetical death:

“She passed away? Oh. Hmm. Alright.”

By the end of the video, Brittany panned the camera down to her 60-year-old husband, who appeared to be lying down next to her and not paying much attention to the skit.

Furlan then cope-tioned captioned the clip like so:

“Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope.”

Hmmm…

Like we said, Furlan scrapped the vid almost immediately after posting it. But the internet tracks everything!! You can ch-ch-check out a screegrab of it for yourself via Twitter (below):

Pam Anderson: tells her story

Brittany Furlan: let me make this about me. the internet is forever weirdo pic.twitter.com/OqtOWr1W6b — sara (@SaraJetlag) February 3, 2023

Huh. Well that’s weird. Didn’t Brittany just say she wanted to stay above it all in that earlier TikTok video?! And now she’s wading into the fray — and explicitly calling Pam out by name, which is something Furlan definitely didn’t do before.

Very sus!

We weren’t the only ones who thought so, either. Fans across both TikTok (before she deleted) and Twitter called out Brittany’s “disrespectful” video and let her know how they really felt about it:

“Pam even said on Howard Stern that she respects their marriage and she’s happy that he’s happy. She had nothing but nice things to say.” “brittany furlan be threatened by Pam Anderson existing is nuts.” “Washed up Brittany Furlan trying to play victim after making a weird ass video ab Pam Anderson is so vine of her.” “Brittany Furlan acting like she’s worried Tommy going to reconcile with Pam, yikes lol” “Pam has been nothing but respectful to her. This is so uncalled for.” “It’s also interesting after all of the meaningful things said in the documentary this is her reaction.” “I just know that Brittney Furlan is quietly looking over at Tommy Lee’s reaction every time lovely romantic moments of him and Pam Anderson pop up in the new Netflix documentary, waiting to catch the look of love from him lol” “Even if she’s ‘joking’ that doesn’t give her the right to say horrible things like that. Not only could hurt Pam’s feelings but also Tommy’s kids?”

Seriously! Say what you will about Pam, but we feel like she has been fairly decent to Tommy and respectful of his current marriage through this memoir-and-documentary period?!?!

As that first commenter referenced (above), the Baywatch babe recently went on Howard Stern‘s radio show and said some nice things about Furlan and Tommy. Then, just this week, Anderson admitted to WSJ. Magazine that she understood how Brittany must feel amid all this old history being dredged back up:

“I’m sure it’s going to be annoying to [Tommy’s] wife. I’d be annoyed.”

So, like, come on! We’re not saying Anderson and Furlan are gonna be best friends or anything. But Pam is definitely offering a soft landing during a hectic media frenzy…. Brittany, girl, take it and move on!!!

What do y’all think tho, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes on Pam, Tommy, and Brittany down in the comments (below)!

