Pamela Anderson DEFENDING Tim Allen After Claiming He Flashed Her?!

Pamela Anderson is apparently on Tim Allen‘s side after alleging he flashed her??

In case you missed it, the Baywatch alum claimed Tim showed her his penis on the set of Home Improvement, opening his robe to expose himself and then joking about it. She said:

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Sounds pretty gross. But according to Variety, Pam is defending him! She texted writer Tatiana Siegel about the whole flashing situation, writing:

“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

So indecent exposure in the workplace was okay because he’s a comedian? This wasn’t even during filming, it was backstage! Hmm…

Interestingly enough, though, she didn’t deny that the flashing happened — like the Last Man Standing star did. She still stands by the story. She’s just walking back the tone of her original statement where she claimed she “laughed uncomfortably” at the inappropriate exchange. We don’t get it… why tell the story in such a way if she didn’t think he did anything wrong?

Are YOU as confused as we are, Perezcious readers?

