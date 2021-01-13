Chrissy Teigen Got A Sexy New Tattoo For John Legend!

If we didn’t already know Chrissy Teigen was John Legend’s most dedicated fan, this would definitely seal the deal!

The Cravings author has been debuting a lot of new looks lately, but this permanent addition to her body art really takes the cake. She posted a video on Instagram of herself getting a new tattoo — and this one appears to have a bit of a risqué backstory.

The tattoo itself was a long, cursive “Ooh Laa” along her spine, referencing the title of one of the more sensual songs from her husband’s 2020 album Bigger Love. If there was any doubt what the track is about, here are some of the lyrics:

“That’s the only music that I wanna hear/Is ooh la/Get a little louder, scream it in my ear, yeah/Spin it ’round, let it bounce some/Up and down, think we found somethin’/Smack it, flip it, rub it down/To the sound of ooh la”

Is anyone else blushing???

The tune can be heard in the background of the tat video, as the singer looks on approvingly. Though Chrissy dropped the ball by forgetting the first time she heard the music, John happily filled in the blanks. He recalled with a smirk:

“I remember… it was in our bedroom. We had to test run it, make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time. … It was a good conversation starter.”

Whew! This couple is really not afraid to share their… ahem… intimate moments with the world. Tattoo looks great, though!

Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below):

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Winter Stone/Instagram]