Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Are On A Romantic Vacation — In A VERY Important Place

Exes who vacay together… stay together?? That might be the case for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

As you probably know, the married couple confused us for MONTHS as their decision to quarantine not only separately but in totally different states led to breakup rumors. Then, they finally announced their split in May and it all made sense. But that wasn’t the whole story…

Related: Julianne Debuts Transform Music Video After Being Delayed By ‘Most Tragic Loss’

Now, the former (and possibly current) have been fueling speculation of a completely different kind: reconciliation rumors! A source has confirmed they’re staying TOGETHER in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, AKA the spot where the retired ice hockey pro has been hunkered down for the entire quarantine. It’s also where they tied the knot more than three years ago in July 2017. Sounding pretty romantic, no?

As we’ve previously reported, Brooks has been social distancing in Idaho for several months now, while Julianne stayed in sunny California, but they have seen each other a few times for occasions including on the DWTS pro’s birthday, even after they called it quits!

It’s sounding like they’re getting a second shot at love, at least according to a People insider, who said:

“They decided to separate and to do their own thing. Brooks always wanted to stay married and made a lot of changes to make it work. He was getting frustrated. He was hoping that Jules would come around, and she finally has.”

Inneresting!!

The source added:

“She realized that Brooks really, really loves her. He is a great guy and so supportive of her. … They are having the best trip.”

While they haven’t shared any photos or videos together during the reunion, Jules did post a cute snap with her estranged(?) husband’s dog, Koda, who has also been in Idaho for the past few months:

Related: Julianne Posts Bikini Thirst Trap After Sources Say She Misses Brooks Laich!

Back in August, the exes were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles, enjoying their outdoor dining experience and a stroll through the neighborhood looking cozy as ever! At the time, a source noted Brooks’ desire to patch things up under whatever means necessary:

“Brooks really still wants to make it work and she’s considering it, but taking her time. He’s open to whatever it will take.”

However, even with the support of family and friends, they still have battles to overcome, as the insider continued:

“Julianne likes the idea of freedom but doesn’t want to lose such a good, solid guy. Everyone who knows him knows how grounded and great he is. Her friends and family don’t want her to lose someone like that.”

Are you happy to hear things might be working out for them, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]