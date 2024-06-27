Bryan Kohberger Trial Date FINALLY Set -- For Nearly 3 YEARS After Idaho Murders

Bryan Kohberger is finally set to go before a jury of his peers — but it won’t happen for another YEAR! WHAT?!

Of course, Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at their off-campus house in the city of Moscow in mid-November 2022. Since being arrested a month after the killings, all the way across the country in Pennsylvania, he’s been sitting in jail as his defense team has put up various motions regarding his supposed alibi and other tactics to delay his trial. But Judge John Judge just put his foot down.

According to ABC News, during a hearing on Thursday, Judge Judge pushed prosecutors AND defense attorneys to agree on a June 2025 trial date. A specific day has not been set, but they’ve got the month. A YEAR FROM NOW?? Judge Judge also estimated that the trial will take about three months. That would put its approximate end in September, or possibly even later — nearly three full years after the murders. Wow.

There are still hold-ups, too. Namely, Kohberger’s defense team still wants a change of venue. They figure they’ll get a fairer shot if the trial is moved out of Latah County, Idaho where the murders took place. The judge still has to rule on that. (We imagine considering the news has gone so national it hardly makes a difference at this point, but what do we know?)

But at least for now the June 2025 push has a specific timeline in focus. The families of the victims have already been vocal with their frustrations at the delays. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was one of the four students killed in the tragedy, shared his anger with ABC News back in January:

“We got to get this case over. Let’s do it. Let’s stop playing these delay tactics, let’s just get it done.”

It appears he’ll get his wish. Back in January, the prosecution told Judge Judge they were ready for a summer 2024 trial. Kohberger’s defense team argued that timeline was not realistic considering how complex the case had become. They asked for a summer 2025 trial date. After some back-and-forth, Judge Judge used Thursday’s hearing to hammer down the June 2025 plan. As for the change of venue possibility, there’s a hearing scheduled for August 29 on that decision.

We can’t imagine what these families have been through — obviously with the murders themselves, and also with the long and winding road towards justice. And to have to wait still another year! Ugh.

