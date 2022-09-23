Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Asked To Lose Weight For Jurassic World: Dominion

Apparently, Bryce Dallas Howard had to deal with a lot more than just getting paid significantly less than her co-star Chris Pratt behind the scenes of the Jurassic World franchise!

In a new interview with Metro on Thursday, Dallas opened up about her experience making the third film Jurassic World: Dominion, and spilled she actually was asked to lose weight for the movie. Seriously?! According to the 41-year-old, her body had become a topic of discussion amongst executives, and they soon urged her to change her “natural body” before filming began. She recalled:

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema.”

Ugh. So incredibly frustrating.

However, Dallas said director Colin Trevorrow quickly came to her defense and shut down the requests:

“On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘we need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’ He was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film’ and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

She continued, expressing her joy at being able to perform her own stunts with her body:

“I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

This type of BS seriously needs to stop because, without a doubt, many other people in Hollywood have faced and will continue to face this pressure to shed weight in order to fit society’s standards. It’s just f**ked up…

As we mentioned before, this comes after Dallas revealed that the reports claiming she was paid $2 million less than Chris, who was making $10 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, were way off the mark. In fact, she told Insider last month that she was “paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less.” WTF. But Dallas shared that her castmate actually stepped in and even negotiated on her behalf when it came to other opportunities like spinoff video games and theme park rides:

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’”

She added:

“And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Glad that Dallas had some people coming to her defense on this franchise. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube]