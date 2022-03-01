UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder

UFC alum Cain Velasquez is facing serious legal trouble after a shooting in Santa Clara County, California.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in San Jose around 3:00 p.m. local time near a local high school on Monday, according to TMZ. Few details have yet been released surrounding the incident.

Per SFGate, Velasquez was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being held without bail in Santa Clara County Jail, where he reportedly remained through Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, the San Jose Police Media Relations made a statement on the shooting via Twitter, writing:

“Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave. One adult male shot at least once transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances.”

In a follow-up tweet, they added:

“Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time.”

The 39-year-old Northern California native first made a name for himself as one of UFC’s best heavyweight MMA fighters.

In his decade-plus career, the two-time UFC champion defeated big names like Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos. After retiring from the sport in 2019, he began a career as a professional wrestler for WWE.

Though Velasquez is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, no formal charges have been filed against him, according to SFGate. A court date for his case has been set for Wednesday at noon.

