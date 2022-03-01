Cindy Crawford's Stalker Arrested After Reportedly Flying From UK To Discuss Their Alleged Child!

Cindy Crawford had a very unexpected guest at her home this week.

According to TMZ, on Sunday, a man who has not yet been identified flew from the United Kingdom to California to chat with the supermodel. He somehow made it to Cindy’s doorstep over the weekend in hopes of talking to the 56-year-old about “the kid” he claims they had together. WTF?!

When nobody answered the door, the man (not pictured above) decided to go around the home and start banging on doors and windows to get the fashionista’s attention. While the outlet did not confirm at what residence this incident took place, it’s possible the situation may have occurred at Crawford’s $7.5 million Malibu home. It hasn’t been confirmed how long the man was on the property, either, but he was presumably there for a while since cops had to be called to the scene! Scary!!

Thankfully, Crawford was supposedly not home at the time of the incident, per TMZ. Security called police, who arrived while the man was still roaming the exterior of the residence. When officers showed up at the property, the man tried to explain why he was there in the first place, but he wasn’t met with much sympathy. He was arrested and booked for felony stalking.

In California, anyone found guilty of felony stalking could be looking at two to five years in prison. In the UK, the maximum sentence is 10 years behind bars. It’s unclear what the next steps are in this case.

Cindy has yet to make a public statement about this legal matter. She was been busy walking in the Fall 2022 Off–White runway show in honor of late designer Virgil Abloh on Monday. We’re so glad this incident didn’t get in the way of her chance to mourn and honor Virgil!

At this time, it remains unclear if the alleged stalker was a repeat offender, and/or if he’s had any communication with the Fair Game alum before.

Either way, his supposed claims about an alleged child definitely would seem to be… out there. We’re just thankful that cops were able to take charge and de-escalate the potentially dangerous situation before Cindy returned home.

As Perezcious readers know, the fashionista has been married to Rande Gerber since 1998 and together they share daughter Kaia Gerber, 20, and son Presley Gerber, 22.

We’re just glad that Cindy, her family, and her team were able to stay safe through this unsettling incident.

