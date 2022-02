Wonderfully wacky would be the best way to describe our last day in Palm Springs! We took a day trip to some of the quirkiest attractions nearby! Pioneertown! Robolights! Desert Christ Park! The kids definitely loved today! And so did we! Watch!

