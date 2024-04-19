Taylor Swift Actually LIKED Post Ranking Her Exes -- Guess Who's Last?!

Taylor Swift is in her giving no effs era!

The songstress is just eating up reactions to The Tortured Poets Department — and we guess that includes anything and everything shading ex Joe Alwyn (but really Matty Healy). Hilariously, she even liked a post RANKING HER EXES!

The fanmade pic ranks current boyfriend Travis Kelce on the top of the pyramid, of course, with brief but seemingly amicable affairs with Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston, and Harry Styles on the B-tier. But at the bottom? Calvin Harris and Jake Gyllenhaal join most recent exes Joe and Matty down there. See the full ranking on slide 4 (below):

It’s possible Tay didn’t swipe through to the ranking pic… but come on! It’s Taylor! She knows what she’s doing!

Swifties were shook seeing their queen give the cheeky ranking a wink! The comments section was full of:

“IM CRYING TAYLOR LIKED” “SHE LIKED THIS HAHAHAHA” “Taylor liking this is crazy” “I CANT BELIEVE TAYLOR LIKED THIS… SHE IS COMING FOR JOE”

Coming for Joe? Well, she sure is pissed she gave him all that youth for free, that’s for sure!

What do YOU think of the ranking? Is that where you would have placed everyone?? Let us know in the comments!

