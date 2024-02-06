Watch Taylor Swift's Ex Calvin Harris React To Her Grammys Entrance!

Everybody’s watching her… but she’s turning the other cheek!

At the Grammys Sunday night, Taylor Swift undoubtedly had all eyes on her — including those of ex Calvin Harris! The last time the DJ and the singer had been seen in the same room together was in 2016 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. That was just two months before their messy split, so needless to say it was a big moment for the pair to be face-to-face once more. Luckily, though, it seems like all that Bad Blood is behind them.

In a video posted to TikTok by christiancubacub, Tay Tay can be seen making a grand entrance as host Trevor Noah announces her arrival. The Crypto.com Arena was filled with excited fans and celebs alike to see the Anti Hero singer finally arrive in a gorgeous white Schiaparelli custom corset gown with black gloves, but fans were quick to point out her ex’s reaction to seeing her for the first time in almost seven years!

The 40-year-old donned a brown patterned suit and shared the excitement of the rest of the room as he applauded his ex alongside his new wife Vick Hope. Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

Although Taylor didn’t seem to give Calvin the time of day, a little peace with no tense stand off says a LOT considering everything that happened between them.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]