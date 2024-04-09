Calvin Harris' Wife Is A Secret Taylor Swift Fan!

LOLz! Calvin Harris‘ wife is a Swiftie!!

Vick Hope, who is married to Taylor Swift‘s infamous ex, revealed on Monday that she LOVES secretly listening to some of the All Too Well artist’s music when she can! On the latest episode of the Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie radio show, she dished:

“Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift. That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”

Hah! It’s like a secret addiction!

If you don’t know, Calvin and Vick got married last year after more than a year of dating, but they’ve known each other for decades! In fact, Vick even turned the musician down in 2007 when asked on a date! If only she’d said yes then, she’d have no reason to hide her love for TayTay!

After Calvin was rejected by his future wife, he turned his sights on the You Belong With Me vocalist. As Perezcious readers know, Calvin and Taylor dated back in 2015 after being introduced by Ellie Goulding. The Scottish DJ went public with the romance by sharing a pic of the Lover singer’s cats Meredith and Olivia on Instagram at the time. But by the next year, he called it quits with an Us Weekly source saying the romance “just wasn’t working anymore.” Another confidant said the Anti-Hero hitmaker was “upset” by the breakup. And then… drama ensued!

After the split, Taylor’s rep confirmed she co-wrote Calvin’s hit This Is What You Came For using the moniker Nils Sjöberg, which he dropped in April 2016 (just two months before their breakup was confirmed). The 40-year-old singer then publicly slammed his ex-girlfriend, arguing she was trying to “tear” him “down” and “bury [him] like Katy [Perry].” Dang! He even admitted that they worked on the popular song together, but claimed she “wanted it kept secret” — something he was seemingly very salty about! The next year, Taylor hit back by including a tombstone that read, “Nils Sjöberg,” in her Look What You Made Me Do music video.

Yeah, so, there is a LOT of bad blood between them! No wonder Vick has to sneak around and listen to the music when her hubby’s not around! But now we wonder how he feels about her even listening to it in the first place — especially when some of the songs might be about him?!?

Think Calvin hates this? Sound OFF (below)!

