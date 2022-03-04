Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On Shawn Mendes Split -- She Couldn’t Be A 'Well-Rounded Person' With Him?!

Camila Cabello is finally ready to open up about what led to her breakup with Shawn Mendes!

While sitting down with Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview on Thursday, the Havana songstress revealed that the musicians — who were together for two years before breaking up in November — decided to call it quits because their “priorities” changed. She explained:

“As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young, too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

Hmm. It’s interesting that they couldn’t continue to learn to be “healthy adults” side-by-side once the pandemic eased up and they were able to go back to their busy careers.

The former Fifth Harmony member doubled down on this story by adding:

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'”

And she couldn’t be while still being with Shawn? Hmm…

Cabello went on to address her new single Bam Bam that dropped on Friday. Many of the lyrics point to the pop star’s breakup with the song beginning:

“We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t never imagine even havin’ doubts, but not everything works out.”

Later she also seemingly calls out the Canadian’s thirst traps which he posted shortly after they announced their split, continuing:

“You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now.”

Addressing the song speculation, she shared that the verse in question is all about how “things change and things take really unexpected turns.” The 25-year-old mused:

“I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about, like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?’”

The music video, featuring Ed Sheeran, follows Camila as she learns to overcome a brutal breakup. It seems pretty inspired by real-life if you recall that sources told E! News that Shawn “initiated the conversation” and that the Cuba native was “very upset over the split.” Check it out (below)!

What a surprisingly fun breakup song!

It’s also a much different take on a heartbreak tune than the 23-year-old released earlier this year with his slow ballad It’ll Be Okay, similarly chronicling the end of the pair’s relationship. At the time, the X Factor alum shared the song to her IG, showing support for her ex. It was a pretty strong symbol that the Señorita songwriters were going to remain “best friends” following their split, just like they reassured fans when making a joint statement about the end of their relationship last year.

Proving that to be true in the long haul, Shawn and Camila have already been spotted multiple times hanging out, but don’t expect them to rekindle their spark. She told Zane:

“I’m finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences, I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work. My focus really has shifted a lot.”

Sounds like she’s doing better than ever! We just wish she was a little more willing to spill some of that specific tea… Thoughts on the “changing priorities” explanation?

