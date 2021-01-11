Melania Trump Finally Speaks Out About The Capitol Riots -- And Paints HERSELF As A Victim! Unbelievable!

As the days tick by without consequences for the President or the other elected officials who incited last week’s violent insurrection, other members of Donald Trump’s toxic ecosystem are scrambling to, shall we say, cover their own asses.

The latest is Melania Trump, who has an unsurprisingly self-centered reaction to one of the darkest days in American history. On Monday, the First Lady released a statement on the riot at the Capitol that went a bit beyond simply condemning the violence.

She began:

“Like all of you, I have reflected on the past year and how the invisible enemy, Covid-19, swept across our beautiful country. All Nations have experienced the loss of loved ones, economic pain, and the negative impacts of isolation. As your First Lady, it has been inspiring to witness firsthand what the people of our great Nation will do for one another, especially when we are at our most vulnerable.”

Okay, not a bad start. She then wrote that she’s been “carrying many individual’s stories home with me in my heart.” Specifically, she said:

“Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. I pray for their families comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

Certainly the loss of life as a result of the riot is important to acknowledge and mourn, but it is a bit unsettling to see insurrectionists who intended to overthrow or even murder government officials listed in the same sentence as the Capitol Police Officers who protected those officials.

At this point, the statement took a hard turn. She continued:

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

Yep. Melania managed to make an attempted coup about HERSELF. We can’t say we’re surprised by this, coming from the woman who said “give me a f**king break” about immigrant children being separated from their parents. Still, it’s pretty brazen to complain about gossip at a time like this! And BTW, who even cares enough about the former model to be leveling “false misleading accusations” against her right now? We have bigger fish to fry — namely, her treasonous husband.

Barron’s mom went on to “absolutely condemn” the violence at the Capitol and implored people to “look at things from all perspectives.” (We’re not that interested in sharing perspectives of fascists and neo-Nazis, but thanks for the suggestion.) She shared:

“I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us.”

Mhmm. Calls for unity now are a bit rich coming from Ms. “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?”, but that didn’t stop her from making more wishy-washy commentary about overcoming natural disasters (???) and “[restoring] the promise of our future.” She also added:

“It is inspiring to see that so many have found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election, but we must not allow that passion to turn to violence. Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are.”

“Participating in an election” is a VERY euphemistic term for what Trump advisors and supporters are doing, which, in our understanding, is attempting to overturn a free and fair election. Not unlike her husband, Melania can really spin anything to normalize the atrocious actions of her followers.

She concluded her message:

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady. I want to thank the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past 4 years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit. I am grateful to you all for letting me serve you on platforms which are dear to me. Most importantly, I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation. Every day let us remember that we are one Nation under God. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America.”

At a time when the very foundations of our country are more vulnerable than ever, this statement did… exactly nothing, except serve Melania’s own interests. Glad you had a good time as First Lady — you won’t be missed! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

