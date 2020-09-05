Cara Delevingne & Halsey ‘Hooking Up’ After Exes Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Become Linked: Report

It seems like a love rectangle(?) has formed between Cara Delevingne, Halsey, Ashley Benson, and G-Eazy.

As you’ll recall, the Pretty Little Liars alum and I Mean It rapper have been together for a few months now since the former’s split from Cara. But now, the Without Me singer and British model are rumored to be dating, too!

A source close Miz Delevingne told The Sun:

“Cara has been hooking up with Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together. It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people.”

We DEF didn’t see this coming!!

A lot of this possible new romance could be credited to the pandemic, which has left much of Los Angeles and the world shut down for nearly six months now:

“They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other.”

So how do they feel about their respective exes also being in a relationship? Apparently, it’s not a big deal and is something they’ve actually been able to joke about:

“It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings.”

As we mentioned, Cara and Ashley split earlier this year after dating for more than two years. And as for Halsey and G-Eazy, they split in 2018 after dating for about a year. In the two years since ending it with her Him & I collaborator, the 25-year-old has been linked to Yungblud and Evan Peters.

To make matters even more complicated, Halsey’s real name is Ashley! At least it isn’t an adjustment for Cara or G-Eazy… LOLz!

For now, it seems like they’re taking things slow and aren’t together exclusively just yet, so they can date around if they choose to do so, claims the source:

“They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength. Cara has not kissed her in front of friends and stuff. It’s not a big deal for either of them.”

What do U think about this possible pairing, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Instar & Brian To/WENN.]