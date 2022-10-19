Cara Delevingne Realized She Was 'A Prude' After Visiting A Masturbation Seminar

Of all the descriptors we’d think to use for Cara Delevingne, “prude” is about as far from the top of the list as it gets. As long as we’ve been aware of her, the supermodel has always been very flirty, adventurous, and open about her sexuality. We mean, it’s not every celeb who’s been photographed by paparazzi trying to carry a newly purchased SEX BENCH into their home. Heck, it’s probably that spirit that got her hired to host Planet Sex!

The upcoming docuseries on Hulu and the BBC features the host exploring “questions about human sexuality, examining issues including relationships, sex appeal, and the popularity of pornography.” Not a subject for the faint of… well, let’s say heart. Cara seems perfect for the gig though, right?

Speaking at the international market trade show Mipcom at Cannes on Tuesday she explained how she was down for most anything the show threw at her:

“I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.'”

However, as she really dug deep, the Valerian star realized pretty quickly she was in over head. She admitted the event that made her realize she was, in fact, something of a “prude” — relatively speaking anyway — was a masturbation seminar. She recalled:

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.'”

OMG! Yeah, we might be prudes, too, now that we’re faced with it! LOLz! She continued:

“I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

Speaking of comfortability, we have bad news for Hulu viewers (or good news depending on how much of a prude YOU are). According to production company Fremantle‘s UK boss Simon Andreae, who was also speaking at the event, the BBC’s version of Planet Sex will have a little extra edge to it:

“There’s one further layer and section of information underneath the science a little more often, but this is the BBC and they have gone for the more — I’m not sure ‘hardcore’ is the right word — but a more explicit version of the show.”

Well! It’s probably safe to say that Disney, who own Hulu, are the real prudes!

