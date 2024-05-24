Kylie Jenner Drama?! Travis Scott & Tyga's Bestie AE Get Into Massive Brawl At Cannes!

There’s more drama going down at Cannes, this time it’s drama with Kylie Jenner exes Travis Scott and Tyga!

Travis and Tyga’s BFF Alexander Edwards, aka AE, reportedly got into a massive physical altercation during the event.

In the first video, obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, it’s difficult to make out who is fighting — so much so that early reporting claimed it was Travis and Tyga. What can be seen is the fact this is an absolute throwdown, with two people throwing punches and knocking each other on the ground. Eventually, others step forward to break up the brawl. Someone even cuts the music and repeatedly begs over the mic for them to “stop” the fighting. Swipe to check it out (below):

Whoa! But it turns out it’s not Tyga duking it out with Travis, it’s his pal AE! So what happened?!

According to TMZ‘s sources, both Tyga and Trav’s entourages were both at the DJ booth at around 5 a.m. during Richie Akiva‘s Cannes event. Richie decided to give everyone a shoutout, saying something like:

“We got T-Raww, AE and Travis in the building.”

But apparently Travis can’t even stand to be in the same breath as Tyga because he lost it at being lumped in with his former romantic rival! As ridiculous as that sounds, multiple outlets are hearing the same story from their varying sources. It was all over what should have been a magnanimous acknowledgement.

According to a witness spilling to ET, Trav snatched the mic from Richie’s hand and said something like “No we’re not doing this,” causing AE to step up and say, “Let him show love.” The Sicko Mode rapper hopped down from the stage for a moment but came back with producer Southside — and attacked. The eyewitness says Travis tried to shove AE off the stage, and Cher‘s boyfriend responded by grabbing him and throwing him off. He then mounted the Astroworld star, and the fists started flying.

The video may be terrible quality, but a source painted the picture pretty colorfully to Page Six:

“Models were flying everywhere in the melee. Someone got hit with an ice bucket.”

Oh no! The source also corroborated the claim it was Travis who started it all:

“Travis was the aggressor. He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”

He may have been the aggressor, but it doesn’t sound like his aggression was doing him any favors. A witness told Page Six it was AE who was winning, with a little help:

“AE and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis.”

Where was Tyga during all this? Every witness seems to agree, he stayed behind the DJ booth the entire fight. One even said he remained “chill” the whole time. Travis was… well, the exact opposite of chill. He even reportedly screamed at Tyga’s security as they stopped the fight:

“Y’all [N-words] wanna die?”

Damn. After the fight ended, Travis left… but Tyga and AE reportedly stayed and partied like it never happened. You can see more, slightly better lit video of the fight HERE.

So what was the beef really? We mean, just being mentioned in the same sentence… is Travis still so upset about Tyga and Kylie, even after they’re also through?? Page Six‘s source says:

“The history is there [but] it’s not like that’s necessarily what was the cause [of this fight].”

However, they did agree all the tension between the two began because of Kylie.

As Perezcious readers know, Kylie was on and off with Tyga for years after confirming their relationship on her 18th birthday in 2015 (when the Ayo artist was 25 btw). There were widespread rumors of them dating before their official debut as a couple, meaning when she was still underage and he was an adult! Ick! They called it quits for good in 2017.

She then moved on with Travis that same year. Their relationship quickly became serious when the pair had their first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018. In 2019, they took a break from their romance. Kylie and Travis eventually rekindled things, welcoming their son, Aire Webster, in 2022. By 2023, news came out that the two broke up yet again. And this time, The Kardashians star has no plans of ever getting back together with him! She is now dating Timothée Chalamet… or at least, we think they’re still together. They’re being super low-key about it!

Is Travis really still holding that grudge even as his baby momma is hooking up with Willy Wonka? Wild if true…

