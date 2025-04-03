Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused Of Knowingly Hooking Up With 5 Trafficked Women

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jean-Claude Van Damme is facing criminal charges in Romania, and the allegations against him are disturbing…

According to CNN affiliate Antena 3 on Tuesday, the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) filed a criminal complaint against the 64-year-old actor. Why? They claimed Van Damme knowingly slept with multiple women trafficked by the Morel Bolea‘s criminal group.

Related: New Accuser Says Diddy Forced Him To Do Something SO Disgusting…

Per the report, the alleged incident took place at an event organized by the Bloodsport star in Cannes. A group of traffickers allegedly offered five Romanian “photo models” as a “gift” to Van Damme for him to hook up with, and he didn’t turn down the offer. What the f**k. Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the victims, claimed the martial artist then had sexual relations with the women “who were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” He continued:

“Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women, photo models in Romania, for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition. From the witness statements, it is very clear that Jean-Claude Van Damme knew that these people were being exploited.”

Horrific…

It is unknown when the crime happened. Antenna 3 reported that one of the women who witnessed everything came forward and told prosecutors what she saw. That prompted the DIICOT to start a criminal investigation into Van Damme. However, Cuculis noted that the incident is part of a larger investigation into human trafficking and the trafficking of minors that started in 2020 by the Prosecutor’s Offices in Romania.

What happens next? It gets a bit complicated. Since the incident went down in Cannes, the High Court of Cassation in France reportedly must authorize the criminal proceedings. Whether the French government will give their approval is unknown. If approved, the suspects in the case will be identified and then head to Romania to give statements.

At this time, Van Damme has not spoken out about the accusations against him. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via WENN]