Demi Moore & Joe Jonas?!?! DETAILS!!!

HOT NEW COUPLE ALERT?!?!

Demi Moore and none other than Joe Jonas are the latest to spark romance rumors as they’ve reportedly been kindling a flirty new friendship, according to Page Six! On Tuesday, insiders told the outlet the 61-year-old and the 34-year-old met at the Cannes Film Festival last month and have been enjoying each other’s company since! They dished:

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded.”

Apparently, the Jonas Brothers band member is friends with both Demi’s stylist Brad Goreski and manager Jason Weinberg.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star debuted her new horror film The Substance and hosted the amfAR gala — where Joe actually joined her on stage! His younger brother Nick has already been scheduled to perform, but Joe ended up joining to sing Cake by the Ocean. Later, he and Demi reportedly had dinner alongside Kevin Jonas and Heidi Klum. The rumored pair were ALSO spotted having lunch at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which you can see (below):

Okayyy, this is kind of EVERYTHING! Except, don’t get too excited, because while the first source insisted things were heading in a romantic route for the two, a second insider shut down the rumors.

Well, Joe is a newly single man again, so who knows! We’ll just have to wait and see how their relationship develops!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you ship?! Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]