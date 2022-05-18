TikToker Says She Got A Vibrator Stuck In Her Butt & Had To Have Surgery To Remove it!!

Oh goodness!! A TikTok star from England just owned up to living out one of the ultimate sex toy horror stories ever!

Sophs (aka sophzaloafz on the app) made a humorous video earlier this month in which she revealed that she once ended up in an operating room all because she lost a vibrator up her butt!! The clip began with an audio track singing:

“If you havin’ girl problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but a bitch ain’t one.”

Her problem?! She added in a text caption at the end of the video:

“I got a vibrator stuck up my arse.”

OMG!

She even shared an X-ray of the item inside her! Unfortunately, she has now made her account private, but you can check out a look at a photo HERE.

Explaining the incident further, the mother noted that she was getting busy while her children were asleep when she realized the 3-inch toy was stuck. She called for medical help but did not want an ambulance to come. Instead, she decided to try and sleep through the night until she could get to the hospital. LOL — what?! She recalled:

“I tried to sleep which was quite difficult because it was literally buzzing on my spine. Eventually, I did fall asleep. I woke up and it was off, so one would assume the battery had died. That was very wrong of me to assume.”

Hah!

Once at the ER, doctors tried to get the device out with their hands but made no progress. They ultimately had to perform surgery to remove it. And when she woke up, she was surprised to find that the vibrator actually DID still work, she added:

“I woke up in recovery. On the table was a kidney dish with a plastic bag. Curious old me, who was still on antiseptic, lent over, grabbed it to see what it was.”

She went on to tease:

“I pressed the on button and it f**king worked, didn’t it! I think it must have had some cool technology. It must have had a self-timer. Or [the doctors] thought, ‘she had such a good time, let’s replace the batteries for her, completely free of charge.’”

LMFAO! Her viral story even had a doctor chiming in on how to avoid a vibrator disaster in the future. How insane! Sounds like this could be a plot straight out of Grey’s Anatomy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

