Cardi B Files Amended Divorce Papers, Now Seeking Joint Custody & No Child Support From Offset!

Cardi B doesn’t want to fight with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Offset!

As we reported, the WAP hitmaker recently filed for divorce from the Migos rapper and seemed to be playing hardball with the paperwork; not only was the 27-year-old seeking primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture, she had also asked Offset to pay child support.

Based on the savageness of the filing, fans started to speculate that Cardi had issues with the rapper’s parenting. But it seems that’s not the case, because the Grammy winner apparently wasn’t even the one who filed the docs in the first place — it was her lawyer!

According to a TMZ source, the Bodak Yellow performer had no idea her lawyer filed docs that positioned her case to sound so contentious, so Bardi officially filed amended divorce docs that say she’s seeking to have JOINT custody with Offset and will NOT be seeking support from him.

In the new docs, Cardi said she “reiterates her desire for an amicable resolution” with the 29-year-old and noted that she and her legal team want the court to enforce whatever arrangement she and Offset reach. The TMZ source added that the Bronx native is determined to have an amicable co-parenting situation with her baby daddy and does not need to seek any financial support from him in the first place.

As for why Cardi decided to pull the plug on their relationship, it seems the performer finally got fed up with her husband’s many alleged infidelities. An insider previously told People:

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby… he also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Meanwhile, an insider for E! elaborated:

“Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again… He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file.”

Yikes. At least it sounds like this divorce situation just got a whole lot less complicated. Hopefully that’s really the case!

What do U think about this development, Perezious readers?

[Image via Instar/WENN]