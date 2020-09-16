Why Cardi B Put Up With Offset’s Cheating For SO Long — And What Changed!

Fool Cardi B once, shame on you. But fool her twice…

Following the surprise announcement that Cardi had filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset, there seemed like a pretty obvious explanation for the split… the Migos rapper’s notorious infidelity.

Cardi had already broken up with him over it back in 2018, and she was open about the hard work and forgiveness it took for them to mend their relationship. As recently as January, the Grammy winner stressed her need for monogamy in the relationship moving forward.

Related: Is This Brian Austin Green’s Way Of Responding To His Ex’s Shade?

Unfortunately, in this case it seems like once a cheater, always a cheater. According to a source for People, Cardi knew that — but she had her reasons for trying to make it work. One of them was really good…

The insider said:

“Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby.”

Oof. We certainly can understand the motivation to protect your child. The other reason we don’t quite get… The source said:

“She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Oh, honey. Standing up for yourself is never embarrassing. But Cardi B certainly doesn’t need any advice from us on that. She’s already decided to kick that man to the curb.

Another insider for E! elaborated:

“Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again.”

As to whether we should expect another Offset apology tour, the E! source added:

“He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file.”

The 27-year-old chose to stay in the relationship for her daughter, but Kulture also provided a good reason for her to leave. The insider said Cardi “wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there.”

Related: Cassie Randolph Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood

Per The Blast, the couple has actually been separated for some time now. Even so, the break up news was “shocking” for the pair’s inner circle. The source explained:

“They have been living together, parenting Kulture and seemed to be doing fine from an outsider’s perspective.”

Last month, the WAP artist opened up about the “drama” of her relationship with Offset. She shared:

“There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt … I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world. But if you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the f**kin’ music, and you can buy it, too. I’m not going to give it to you all for free.”

Was this a hint that all the breakup details would be in her next album??? We’ll have to wait and see!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]