Cardi B Twerks Topless On Instagram Following Public Feud With Offset!

Cardi B likes it like that.

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share a clip collage of her twerking in a variety of locations, including in front of the Eiffel Tower, in front of a pool, in a luxurious bedroom decorated with LOTS of white fur, and — most eye-catchingly — topless in a bathtub! The Money artist captioned the post with lyrics from her and FendiDa Rappa’s new song, Point Me 2, which also played over the video:

“SHE PLAYIN WAP , SHE THROWIN CAT IN THE UBER BLACK !!!……”

She proudly added:

“by the way that’s my bedroom”

See the full video (below):

Pretty risqué, huh? Even for Cardi??

Well, all we can think is how this may be in retaliation to Offset’s recent claims that she cheated on him! ICYMI, the Bad and Boujee rapper claimed late last month that Cardi “f**ked” someone else, which she angrily shut down on Twitter Spaces, reminding him and everyone that HE is actually the cheater:

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

She added:

“Come on, y’all. I’m f**king Cardi B n****. I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody. Can’t f**k no regular degular shmegular ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t f**k nobody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too. Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f**king Space. Don’t play with me. What the f**k. Stop playing.”

She really couldn’t have put it better… or in a more Cardi way, LOLz!

An insider later told People the spat was just a little “quarrel,” but that they’d “hash it out like they always do,” but that may not be the case. A friend of the WAP rapper told Page Six Sunday:

“Offset and Cardi will work things out, but a part of me wants to get a taste of the single Cardi B again. She is a great wife, and an even better mom. But it would be nice to revisit the times when Cardi was out there hitting the clubs, and vacationing solo, with no husband.”

Is twerking across the globe the first step in “single Cardi B”?? She certainly looks like she’s vacationing solo!

