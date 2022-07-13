Casey White Indicted: Inmate Charged With Murder Of Prison Guard Lover Who Helped Him Escape

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It isn’t looking good for formerly escaped inmate Casey White.

A grand jury has reportedly indicted the convicted felon on a felony murder charge in connection to the death of Vicky White, the corrections officer who helped him escape and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Per the indictment, officials in Alabama allege that even though Casey didn’t pull the trigger, he still caused Vicky’s May 9 death. As we reported, Vicky would have faced 10 years in prison if found guilty for helping Casey escape, so she likely shot herself to evade arrest after the pair got caught.

Moreover, WHNT reported the duo had an alleged agreement that Vicky would kill herself and Casey would die in a shootout with police. He didn’t hold up his end of the alleged pact, though: instead of dying in a shootout, he surrendered.

The twosome, who are not related, are said to have developed a romantic relationship while Casey was being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he’d been waiting for his trial since 2020 on two counts of capital murder. Vicky worked at the detention center as the assistant director of corrections.

She reportedly sold her house in March and filed paperwork for her retirement. The two then vanished on April 29, when Vicky allegedly drove Casey away from the Lauderdale County prison, telling colleagues she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation. In reality, no appointment had been scheduled; police found the patrol car Casey and Vicky used abandoned in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Days later, investigators followed up on a tip that led them to a hotel nearly 500 miles away in Evansville, Indiana, where they tracked the duo down. The pair fled the scene from the police and US marshals, prompting a chase that concluded with a car crash.

Following the crash, Vicky was discovered with an injury consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She died at the hospital, and a coroner eventually determined her cause of death as suicide.

Casey is being held at Donaldson Prison, where he’s currently serving a 75-year sentence on previous convictions — including attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery. He’s also charged with capital murder in connection with the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway.

Casey’s trial still doesn’t have a start date.

[Image via Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office/Alabama Department of Correction]