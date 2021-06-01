Here's How Celebs Spent Memorial Day Weekend!

For many, Memorial Day Weekend 2021 marked one of the very first times out and about in 15 months. An unimaginable thing last February before the coronavirus pandemic first took hold in the United States!

But here we are now with summer ahead of us and you and yours hopefully fully vaccinated and ready to enjoy a fun (but safe!!!) few months in the sun.

What better way to kick it off than doing something fun the final weekend of May — of course, as we simultaneously honor those who have served and sacrificed in our armed forces.

Celebs were thinking along those very same lines, as we can tell from their social media posts throughout this past weekend. Ch-ch-check out what the A-listers got into for Memorial Day (below)!

Kristen Bell

Starting off with the very best one! Kristen Bell was able to reunite with her parents, seeing them for the first time in over a year to celebrate her dad’s birthday over the weekend.

SO GREAT!

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson clearly felt like showing us all she’s still hot AF! Moving to Florida, though?! Nahhh, girl, you definitely don’t want to do that!

Eva Longoria

Looks like Eva Longoria enjoyed some low-key family time in New Mexico this weekend!

Alex Rodriguez

Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez kept it all in the family — and was all smiles for the weekend outdoors!

Elizabeth Banks

OK, Elizabeth Banks, that lobster roll looks AMAZING.

Cape Cod’s finest, indeed!

Travis Barker

Not gonna lie, this looks fun as hell! Enjoy it, Travis Barker!

John Legend

Poor John Legend had a little trouble this weekend! LOLz!

Shaun White & Nina Dobrev

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev were all smiles in slo-mo!

Issa Rae & Yvonne Orji

Insecure stars Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae relaxed poolside while also asking folks to remember to celebrate safely, since COVID is not technically over yet! Wise words, indeed!

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer had her hands full with a LOT of kids in the pool for the holiday weekend… of course, knowing the doting mom, we’re sure she wouldn’t have had it any other way!

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Clearly, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess had the same idea as Jana. Never a dull day in the water with the kids!

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara enjoyed beautiful weather and went out on a park adventure with a furry friend!

Sofia Richie

We know Sofia Richie is always down for fun in the sun, and Memorial Day is no different!

It’s that last pic in her carousel set that really catches our hearts, though! Awww!

David Beckham

Just checking in and, ahh, yes, David Beckham is still hawt as f**k! All is right with the world!

Jamie Lee Curtis

Well said, Jamie Lee Curtis!

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

Relaxing and boating sounds like an AH-mazing weekend! Jealous of you both, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young!

Well, what’d U think about how celebs spent their Memorial Day Weekend time out and about, Perezcious readers?!

And what did U get into yourself??

Hopefully you had some fun out in the sun!

