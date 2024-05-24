Céline Dion ‘Almost Died’ Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome! Oh No!

Apparently, Céline Dion’s health battle was way more serious than anyone ever knew.

In 2022, the 59-year-old singer revealed she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease causing painful muscle spasms and stiffness. Nearly two years later, she will open up about her journey with the condition through her upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion. Céline also sat down for an interview with Today host Hoda Kotb, during which she talked about one of the scariest moments in her health battle — the time she nearly lost her life.

On Thurday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda teased her upcoming interview with the legendary artist about her struggle with stiff person syndrome. And she dropped a huge bombshell! The journalist revealed that Céline “almost died” at one point! She said:

“She is now much better, but at some point, she almost died, which is something that she says. It was a scary time and she’s dealing with this.”

We’re so glad Céline pulled through!!! That must have been so terrifying for her. Hoda continued:

“She was diagnosed with a terrible disease and, at one point she wondered if she was going to make it, whether she was going to live through it. She talks about what it’s done to her voice and the possibility of a comeback. We’ve missed her, and it was very emotional interview. We’ll see where she is in her journey of coming back.”

We bet many fans will now tune in for what seems to be a very heavy and heartbreaking interview with Céline. Watch Hoda tease their candid conversation (below):

On Tuesday, June 11, Hoda Kotb’s exclusive conversation with Celine Dion will air on TODAY and in an @NBCNews Primetime Special. pic.twitter.com/Aatnhs6VVI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 23, 2024

Reactions to the big reveal? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via ABC News/Prime Video/YouTube]