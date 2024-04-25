The Sad Reason Celine Dion Kept Her Coat On At The Grammys Amid Health Battle

Celine Dion is opening up about her strategic Grammys fashion choices amid her health struggles.

The My Heart Will Go On singer has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes the body to attack its own muscles. Since being diagnosed in 2022, her public appearances have been sparse, so it was surprising to see her not only in attendance of February’s Grammys, but presenting!

If you didn’t catch the show, she took the stage to present the coveted Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift. And she did so in a large Valentino Haute Couture coat… Which she says made her “feel better” about getting in front of people.

During a Life in Looks interview with Vogue published on YouTube on Tuesday, the 56-year-old recalled coming out on stage to a standing ovation:

“It was very nerve-wracking, and at the same time, a very big honor. That magic, that excitement, to see the fans, to see the crowd, to see show business again. It took a lot out of me.”

We’re sure… Especially after being largely out of the public eye for a while! She went on:

“But my son René-Charles, RC, came and gave me his support. And to present the award, the Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, it’s an honor because she’s having the time of her life and I’m the one who’s presenting it to her. But it’s always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation.”

Being that the night took so much out of her, she said wearing the designer coat was one thing that helped her to feel just a tad bit more secure:

“I was like, ‘I can walk on stage with a coat?’ Oh yeah. You can do whatever you want in fashion. Just have a good time. Wear that coat. Own that coat. Go for it. And it made me feel better for a moment to hold onto this coat, to hide myself a little bit from all these little things.”

Awww. Poor Celine. But good for her for not letting her health battle get the best of her! She then sang lyrics from her 2019 song Imperfections:

“I got my own imperfections / I got my own, I got my own / Hold on”

Well, she looks pretty fabulous to us! And she seems to be getting some of her confidence back! See her topless Vogue cover (below):

We’re so happy to see her doing better! Watch her full interview (below):

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Vogue & CBS/YouTube]