I Am: Celine Dion Documentary Trailer Reveals Raw & Unfiltered Look At Singer’s Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Get ready for an emotional and heartbreaking inside look at Celine Dion’s struggle with a rare neurological disorder.

In December 2022, the My Heart Will Go On singer revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome. She subsequently had to cancel a world tour and has been laying low out of the public eye to navigate the harrowing condition in private. But while fans may not have been with her in real time during the height of her battle, they’ll get to see an unfiltered look in her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which drops next month on Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, the studio released the first trailer, which does an amazing job highlighting the songstress’ decades in the industry and her complete and total devotion to her craft. She says:

“My voice is the conductor of my life. When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument.”

But things all came crashing down with her diagnosis. In the preview, a voice over from a 911 call is overlayed before Celine admits her health condition to cameras. From that point on, we see the 56-year-old struggling to come to terms with the reality of her condition. While talking about her love for the stage, she admits:

“It’s not hard to do a show. It’s hard to cancel a show. I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them.”

Inspiringly, she adds:

“If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. But I won’t stop.”

See the full trailer (below):

Wow. CHILLS.

The singer has been making her return to the spotlight in recent months, so we just hope she’s doing better.

Will YOU be watching??

[Images via Prime Video/YouTube]