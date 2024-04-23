Princess Catherine Receives Historic New Royal Title From King Charles Amid Cancer Battle

Princess Catherine made history with her brand-new royal title from King Charles!

On Tuesday, the 75-year-old monarch appointed Kate the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour –making her the first ever Royal Companion named to the order. Wow!

According to the royal family website, the Companion of Honour “is a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time.” There are 65 members at any one time. And the Princess of Wales is in impressive company with the latest honor. Currently, other members include Dame Maggie Smith, physicist Stephen Hawking, politician John Major, and bishop Desmond Tutu.

Catherine isn’t the only royal family member to get a new title this week. Prince William was appointed the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath — a role that sat empty since 2022 when Charles became king. The position is handed over to military or civil service members for exemplary service.

The title appointments come amid a difficult time for the monarchy. Both Charles and Catherine are in the middle of receiving treatment for their respective cancer battles. As the pair focused more on their health, they took a step back from their public royal duties. William, Queen Camila, and other family members stepped up to the plate and covered more engagements for them in recent weeks. Even though Catherine is on a break from her royal duties, she’s still achieving major accomplishments, especially with this new title.

