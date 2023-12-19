Céline Dion Has Lost Control Of Her Muscles In Valiant Stiff Person Syndrome Fight

Sadly, it sounds like Céline Dion’s health battle is progressing.

It’s been well documented that the chart-topping songstress has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes the body to attack its own muscles, since December 2022. Sadly, as we know, while Céline is “doing everything” she can to recover, she ultimately had to cancel her world tour to focus on the debilitating disorder. We haven’t seen or heard too much from her lately, but her sister is now revealing a dismal update.

In an interview published last week, the My Heart Will Go On singer’s older sister Claudette Dion told Canadian outlet 7 Jours that she’s losing more and more mobility:

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles.”

How sad… Poor Céline. Even more so because Claudette says she’s always been so “disciplined”:

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard. Mom always told her, ‘You’re going to do this right, you’re going to do this right.’”

Devastating.

Claudette did, however, add that the family’s hope is for her to one day return to stage… in whatever form that may take:

“It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

However, as she noted, SPS attacks muscles, including “the vocal cords,” which obviously throws a wrench in her career as a singer, and terrifyingly, “the heart.” And what makes it even more isolating for the singer is the fact that there’s just not a whole lot of research since the disorder is so rare. Claudette told the outlet:

“This is what comes to get me. Because it’s one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

So, so sad.

However, it sounds like the All By Myself songstress is receiving a ton of support through her family charity, Fondation Maman Dion. Claudette revealed:

“If only you knew the number the number of messages the foundation gets about Céline! People tell us they love her and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

We’re sure she appreciates all the love!

We’re sending lots of love to Céline and her family. We hope to see her get better! Share some support in the comments down below.

