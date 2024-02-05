Taylor Swift Sparks OUTRAGE Among Céline Dion Fans & Grammys Viewers -- Here's Why!

Taylor Swift was riding high at the Grammys — but now she’s coming under fire for totally dissing a music icon!

The singer happily took home two out of the six awards she was nominated for, including closing out the night by snagging Album of the Year for Midnights. And it wasn’t just a special (and record-breaking) trophy — it was also being handed out by surprise presenter Céline Dion, who made a rare public appearance amid her battle with stiff person syndrome. So, it was obviously a HUGE moment for her! But Taylor? Well, she didn’t seem to care!

After the My Heart Will Go On artist read the Anti-Hero musician’s name, the pop star was quick to celebrate the win with pals and collaborators Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, among others. But once on stage, Swift hardly gave the Canadian the time of day as she snatched the award from the presenter’s hands and kept on celebrating. The 34-year-old didn’t appear to even acknowledge Celine as she seemed to try to say something to the winner. Look (below)!

Oof!

Fans quickly caught on to the awkward moment, and had some choice words for Mz. Swift! Taking to X (Twitter) after the acceptance speech on Sunday night, they argued:

“Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que?” “Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary [GOAT] was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul.” “Snatched that Grammy from Celine like a purse on Canal Street omg” “not trying to be hater but being handed a Grammy by Celine Dion in her very triumphant first public appearance in a long time and barely making eye contact insane”

Even The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett chimed in:

“I don’t like how Tay didn’t acknowledge Queen Celine. #GRAMMYs”

And the former Ellen DeGeneres Show correspondent Kalen Allen added:

“I’m not listening to any excuses… especially after we watched how Miley [Cyrus] acted with Mariah [Carey] at the show’s start. This was not [Swift’s] first time at the #GRAMMYs but her fourth time winning this award”

He added:

“Swifties can dox me or whatever, but considering the significance of Celine coming to do this moment, to run around that stage hugging and carrying on and ultimately act as if this artist who has paved the way is not standing there is insane.”

Y’all, people were REALLY fed up!! Just look at this critic trying to process the moment (below)!

LOLz! So, it’s safe to say folks weren’t happy! But was this diss really intended to be shady?? Doesn’t seem like it!

First of all, when the 55-year-old first stepped on stage, Taylor passionately clapped and sang along to The Power of Love, which was playing in the arena, just like the supportive queen she usually is.

This is Taylor Swift snubbing Celine Dion? pic.twitter.com/irhpiThNBP — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 5, 2024

Then after the on-stage mishap, the singer-songwriter posed for several pics with the legendary performer, who has stayed mostly out of the spotlight since she was diagnosed with the debilitating neurological condition in December 2022. In one pic, TayTay smiled with her arms around Céline’s shoulder, and in a second, the women were joined by Celine’s 22-year-old son René-Charles. Ch-ch-check it out:

Very sweet!

Seems like Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend was just too swept up in the moment to acknowledge the music superstar giving her the award. Doesn’t exactly make it any better, but at least she was kind to Céline behind the scenes! Unfortunately, many viewers think this was too little, too late! What about YOU, Perezcious readers?! Do U think this was rude AF? Sound OFF (below)!

