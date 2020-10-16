Oh No! Chadwick Boseman Died Without A Will — Will His Widow Be OK??

Dealing with the aftermath of a loved one’s death is heartbreaking enough — but without a will in place, things can get a lot more complicated.

Unfortunately, that appears to be the case for the recently deceased Chadwick Boseman. Although he was thankfully able to marry his longtime love Taylor Simone Ledward before his passing, the actor “died intestate,” or without a legal will in place, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Presumably, the lack of will could leave Boseman’s poor widow in a vulnerable position.

However, ET reported that Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday to be named an “administrator with limited authority” of the Marvel star’s estate. Under “limited” authority, any actions Ledward might take would be monitored by the court.

According to the documents, the estimated value of the Black Panther’s estate is $938,500. His parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman were the only other family members named in the filing, though he is also survived by two brothers, Kevin and Derrick.

It is interesting that the 43-year-old didn’t leave a will behind, knowing he was suffering from cancer for four years before his tragic death in August. We’d think that an A-lister like Chadwick would have advisors to recommend the best practices for his estate.

Then again he was keeping his diagnosis secret from the world, so maybe no one knew enough to give that advice. We know he was determined to fight for his health, so maybe he simply didn’t believe he’d need a will at such a young age… which makes his passing all the more tragic.

Ultimately, we may never know Chadwick’s thought process of his final days. What we do know is that after getting engaged to Ledward in October 2019, he married her in the final months of his life. Their marital status should make it easier for her to be named administrator of the estate, so it seems he did set her up to be protected in the end.

On Wednesday, Chadwick’s brother Kevin revealed his own cancer diagnosis on Instagram, sharing that he was officially two years cancer-free. He wanted to share the good news after “a year of profound loss and tragedy.” He said:

“Cancer is something most of us have no control over. We can only control our responses to it, which includes being proactive about our healthcare both physically and mental. Tomorrow is not promised and early detection saves lives. Health is wealth. True wealth.”

The more we know about Chadwick’s story, the more this sentiment rings true. We continue to wish the best for his family as they navigate his loss, and for his fans — we hope they take these words to heart and look after their own health, too.

