Channing Tatum Is Over The Moon About Zoë Kravitz Engagement!

Channing Tatum is still reeling about finally popping the question to Zoë Kravitz!

ICYMI, the pair were confirmed to be engaged after a little over two years of dating! They were snapped together at a Halloween party this week where fans couldn’t help but notice the HUGE rock on the 34-year-old’s ring finger, and not long after that multiple sources confirmed they were indeed preparing to tie the knot.

SO exciting! And the Magic Mike star is jumping for joy!

According to an insider for People on Friday, the 43-year-old is “excited” to be engaged to his lady:

“It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life [after his divorce]. He can’t stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together.”

Aww!

It’s obvious they’re so in love, and the model’s ring is the proof in the pudding! The sparkler’s value has been estimated to be an absolute boatload of cash — with the 7 carat rock setting back Channing about $300 thousand bucks. He wasn’t messing around when it came to picking out the best for his soon-to-be bride!

We’re so happy for Channing and Zoë. We wish them many years of love and joy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]