Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Put Divorce Aside To Take Son Trick-Or-Treating! LOOK!

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s divorce may be pretty scary stuff, but it looks like they put that aside in the name of Halloween!

The 80s Mercedes singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off how she celebrated the horror-themed holiday, but a chill was nowhere in sight as she and her estranged hubby teamed up to take their 3-year-old son Hayes Andrew trick-or-treating!

The 33-year-old posted a black-and-white Story pic of her and the songwriter holding their little boy’s hands as the trio walked along a sidewalk. The celeb kid was adorably done up in a dinosaur costume, while the estranged pair kept it casual in regular street clothes — but Maren did sport a festive bat bag and googley antennae! See (below):

We love that the pair can put their son above their less than ideal split situation. Us Weekly reported last week Ryan “wasn’t expecting” Maren’s divorce filings — so we’re surprised, pleasantly. Maybe he’s just happy to get a bit of time with her? In any case, they seem like great parents!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]