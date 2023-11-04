Matthew Perry Laid To Rest At Funeral Attended By Friends Cast

The one where they say a final goodbye to a friend.

According to People, Matthew Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. And it appears his loved ones picked the place for a specific reason — it’s not too far from Warner Bros. Studios where the actor filmed the beloved show Friends. The 54-year-old’s close family and friends had been in attendance, including his former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Our hearts break for his friends and family. The service comes nearly one week after Matthew passed away in an apparent drowning. Following the news of his death, fans and Hollywood publicly mourned this tragic loss, including his castmates. They released a joint statement, expressing how “utterly devastated” they were by Matthew’s death:

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

We’re keeping his friends and family in our thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Matthew Perry.

