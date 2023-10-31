Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are ENGAGED! See The Ring!

OMG, congratulations are in order!!!

After just two years, per a surprising new report, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged to be married! The hot couple have been going strong since summer 2021 — and 24 months appears to have been enough time for them to know they want to try to make it last forever!

Neither star has spoken out about the engagement, but they aren’t exactly hiding either. They went out to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, dressed in a couples costume as Rosemary and a baby (sssh, don’t tell SAG!). But one detail stood out — that did NOT look like costume jewelry on Zoë’s ring finger!

On Monday multiple sources confirmed to People that is indeed an engagement ring — the couple recently decided to get hitched, and this was just a strange, funny sort of no-effs-given coming-out party for them!

HILARIOUS that the first pics of her ring are always going to be on a hand with fingers clenched hard around a kitchen knife! LOLz!

We’re just so happy these two found happiness again. We know Channing’s heart was really broken in two when he split with baby momma Jenna Dewan. And Zoë divorced from actor Karl Glusman after just a year and a half, calling it her own fault. But she and Channing have seemed nothing but blissful the past couple years. So good for them!

What do YOU think of these two getting married after two years??

