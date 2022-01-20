Cheer Star La’Darius Marshall Alleges Monica Aldama Abuses Athletes, Details Explicit Hazing, & MORE In Wild IG Live!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Whoa… Cheer star La’Darius Marshall is opening up about the behind-the-scenes drama that viewers didn’t get to see on the Netflix hit series, and the allegations he’s making are intense.

During an Instagram Live earlier this week, the former Navarro College cheerleader, who left the team during season 2, opened up about his experience on the elite squad, as well as discussed how his storyline was portrayed in the series.

According to a source who recounted the live stream to gossip account Def Noodles, Marshall exposed his coaches first, claiming:

“1. Monica [Aldama] has been physically abusive to athletes (not him) but she has choked people.”

2. Andy [Cosferent] (assistant coach) was doing drugs and sleeping with athletes.

3. Kapena [Kea] [assistant coach] was doing drugs with athletes.”

The Full Out author also allegedly asked one of her cheerleaders to hook up with a potential athlete, the TV personality continued (via the insider):

“Monica told an athlete she needed to sleep with a guy so he would come cheer for Navarro.”

WTF! Later in the explosive tell-all, La’Darius added of the coaches and staff:

“DAHLSTON [Delgado] the choreographer was sleeping w cheerleaders.” “Monica weighs them religiously and is adamant that she wants the girls at 98lbs”

If true, so awful all around. No wonder a few girls were eating a watermelon-only diet at one point in the show, despite the intense training regimen they were on. Focusing on the team at large, the 23-year-old also alleged that many people knew about Jerry Harris’ sexual abuse allegations before he was arrested… and seemingly did nothing about it. The insider continued:

“People knew about the Jerry Harris thing before they said they did.”

Gross. So, so gross. Crazily, Harris isn’t the only one who may have crossed the bounds when it comes to sex either. The team has some wild “initiation rituals,” the source noted:

“There was hazing and initiation rituals some that included putting peanut butter on peoples privates and having people lick it off.”

Cheerleader TT Barker was allegedly “doing drugs,” as well.

That’s not all, either. The allegations went on to address the way certain plot lines were portrayed in the series, such as what happened after the team lost at Daytona. If you haven’t seen the final episode yet, a rookie athlete, Gillian Rupert, fell during one of the team’s performances in Florida (likely costing them the win). While the team seemed to be supportive of her as she apologized and broke down in tears, it turns out not everyone was so kind… La’Darius reportedly claimed:

“Maddy Brum cussed Gillian for dropping at Daytona and then cussed the camera crew.”

Oh, and as for that reunion between La’Darius and Monica in the season finale? Well, that was completely staged, the source alleged:

“He didn’t just show up at Daytona, they asked him to come and then acted like he just showed up out of nowhere.”

And while the production made it seem like the athlete was apologizing to Monica, he insists he wasn’t! He was simply sorry she received death threats but wasn’t sorry for anything he said that caused a rift between them.

Also, La’Darius claims he didn’t leave Navarro because of “the dog situation” between him and Kailee, in which he supposedly asked the assistant coach to watch his dog but she thought she could keep it permanently. That entire story was completely “made up” for the cameras!! The recap source noted:

“The dog situation with Kailee was made up. They wanted something to spin why Ladarius’s left but he and Kailee were cool after the fact. She knew she was just watching his dog.”

Woooow! It’s insane how manipulative editing can be to shape a certain narrative. These are just a few of the many allegations La’Darius made during the heated IG live, painting a much darker picture of this team than ever before. Check out a list of most of the alleged comments (below).

To hear even more, watch the reality star expose HIS truth here:

These allegations are truly shocking and incredibly disgusting if true!

[Image via Netflix]