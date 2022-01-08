Whoa! Cheryl Burke & Husband Matthew Lawrence Live With Nearly 50 Reptiles IN Their Home!

Cheryl Burke and her husband Matthew Lawrence practically bought a zoo!

The Dancing With The Stars pro opened up about her truly unique pets while chatting on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. When asked if she and her former child star hubby like animals, the TV personality admitted:

“I love animals, but he likes reptiles.”

Uhh, yeah, not everyone’s preferred pet! Cheryl went on to insist their relationship works because “opposites attract,” though she’s had to put up some boundaries about who — or what — is welcome inside their home. She continued:

“He has 45-50 reptiles that live beneath us. No snakes! That was the deal, no snakes. But when we dated a little over a decade ago I knew I would be marrying a guy who loves reptiles.”

At least she knew what she was getting herself into!

According to the dancer, the Boy Meets World alum has mostly “iguanas that look like alligators.” Meanwhile, she makes sure their French Bulldog stays far away from the critters, adding:

“She’s my little baby, so I’m like, ‘Stay far away!'”

LOLz!

