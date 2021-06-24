Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian

KUWTK Releases One More Bonus Clip -- And It's All About Kim Kardashian Pooping!

kim kardashian pooping kuwtk bonus clip

And y’all were worried KUWTK was running out of storylines!

Despite the show being completely over, Kim Kardashian got a bit TMI in an explosive online-only bonus clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that she may have clogged the toilet after going “number two.” Oop!

Related: Kim Wishes Kanye West A Happy Father’s Day Amid Divorce

The comment came during a conversation with Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick about Khlo finding a surrogate. Kim candidly told her fam:

“Guys, I don’t know what to do. I went number two in that bathroom and it won’t flush. It’s really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that.”

LOLz. Good on Kim for keeping it real! While we may not have seen the 40-year-old momma of four get completely honest about the exact reasoning behind her divorce from Kanye West, at least we got this?

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) for your final glimpse from the long-running series. Ending on a high note! LOLz!

Think we’ll get more s**t talk on the KarJenner family’s new Hulu show??

[Image via E!]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jun 24, 2021 16:00pm PDT

Share This