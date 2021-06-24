KUWTK Releases One More Bonus Clip -- And It's All About Kim Kardashian Pooping!

And y’all were worried KUWTK was running out of storylines!

Despite the show being completely over, Kim Kardashian got a bit TMI in an explosive online-only bonus clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that she may have clogged the toilet after going “number two.” Oop!

The comment came during a conversation with Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick about Khlo finding a surrogate. Kim candidly told her fam:

“Guys, I don’t know what to do. I went number two in that bathroom and it won’t flush. It’s really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that.”

LOLz. Good on Kim for keeping it real! While we may not have seen the 40-year-old momma of four get completely honest about the exact reasoning behind her divorce from Kanye West, at least we got this?

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) for your final glimpse from the long-running series. Ending on a high note! LOLz!

Think we’ll get more s**t talk on the KarJenner family’s new Hulu show??

[Image via E!]