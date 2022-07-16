Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Elsa Pataky DID NOT LIKE His Super Buff Thor Body!

Not everyone was impressed with Chris Hemsworth‘s super beefy look for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently!

As you may or may not have seen lately, the 38-year-old actor got jacked for the latest film in the Thor franchise – like we are talking absolutely ripped here! And while some fans were more than happy to see his massive muscles on display, especially in that one nude scene, his wife Elsa Pataky was not the biggest fan of his new physique! He shared in an interview with USA Today this week:

“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much.’ There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.’”

Related: Natalie Portman Says Chris Didn’t Eat Meat Before Their Kissing Scene Because She’s Vegan

One person who was a big fan of the new look: director Taika Waititi. He gushed to the outlet:

“It’s crazy how big Chris got for this. He’s huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head. Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it? But it’s all natural.”

As for how Chris bulked up for the role? The Marvel star claimed it all came down to “boredom” when he was stuck inside his home in Australia with Elsa and their three children – 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan – during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown:

“It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison.”

To combat his restlessness, he completed a strict fitness regime filled with swimming, weight lifting, and martial arts. Chris also fueled those workouts by eating around 6,000 calories a day. He explained:

“It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”

But don’t expect him to keep up this routine! Chris noted to the publication that he would never do it again, especially if he has to work on a long day on set:

“It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day. Doing this and then a 12-hour set day was something different. It was horrible. I won’t do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I’m done.”

That is understandable, considering how much grueling work it sounds like he put into that fitness routine to gain those muscles. But it sure paid off for the film!

Did you have the same reaction as Elsa did to Chris’ muscles, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN, Marvel Entertainment/YouTube]