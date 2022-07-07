Yes, Chris Rock & Lake Bell Are Dating! Source Says 'They Have Similar Personalities'

It’s official! Chris Rock really has found love with Lake Bell!

The pair has not been subtle about their budding romance over the last month as they were spotted out to dinner and at a baseball game together multiple times, but now a source is confirming that sparks are flying!

On Wednesday, an insider told Us Weekly that the comedian and actress are dating! And she’s already making the Madagascar alum SO happy, the source said:

“Chris has been in a really good mood. He’s dating and spending his downtime with Lake Bell.”

Cute! He deserves that after the slap controversy! According to the confidant, the relationship is working well so far because they “both just laugh a lot when they’re together,” the source added:

“They have similar personalities.”

That’s a good sign! They’ve also had similar dating histories. Lake has been single since 2020 when she ended her 7-year marriage with Scott Campbell. Their divorce was finalized last September. They share daughter Nova, 7, and son Ozgood, 5. Similarly, Chris also got divorced from his wife Malaak Compton-Rock after they split in 2014. They had been together for 18 years and share daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18. If nothing else, Lake and Chris can connect about co-parenting!

Though, it doesn’t seem like they’re having any trouble connecting! The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game in Missouri on June 13. Then over the Fourth of July weekend, they went on several romantic dinner dates in Santa Monica! The lovebirds were photographed hitting up Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night and Coast for Sunday brunch. Back-to-back dates — love it!

This new romance comes just months after Chris was the center of attention after he was slapped by Will Smith on live television during the Oscars. Of course, the physical incident occurred after he made an insensitive joke about The King Richard star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head. Putting that drama behind him, the confidant insisted that the stand-up star is focused on his future these days, noting:

“He’s focused on his comedy tour and other upcoming projects he’s working on. He’s moved on from the Oscars incident.”

Thankfully, he’s also in a “much better mindset than where he was a few months ago.” We bet Lake is helping with that! Reactions to this new couple?! Let us know if you ship them in the comments (below)!

